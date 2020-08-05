REGGAE EXPRESS Joins Us In The Studio For Peace and Love!

Regional music group, REGGAE EXPRESS, will be bringing the summer sounds of the islands to my radio studio tomorrow while guesting on "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges"

Midwest BEAT
Reggae Express

Midwest Beat Music Industry Covid Special!

By Jul 24, 2020

Join us to see how some artist are dealing with the new climate of the pandemic is affecting their time as a music artist on this very special Covid related episode of Midwest Beat!

Danielia Cotton Gives Insight on Her Music and The Climate of Society

By Jul 15, 2020

Danielia Cotton calls into the studio to discuss how her music is relevent to today's climate and how listening to generations past can help us learn in the future. All this on today's special episode of Midwest Beat!

We Have "Hungry Eyes" for Franke Previte's New Single to Bring the World Together, "One World"

By Jul 21, 2020

Join Tom Lounges as he chats to the guy who brought you the greats from the 80's classic "Dirty Dancing". Franke Previte joins us in the studio to discuss his old but NEW song "One World" and how it came to fruition on this very speical edition of Midwest Beat!

Johnny Burgin Joins Midwest Beat!

By Jul 8, 2020

This edition of “MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges” was originally broadcast  TUESDAY, JULY 7th @ 7pm CST on 89.1FM-The Lakeshore

MUSICAL GUEST:  Bluesman JOHNNY BURGIN

West Coast Blues Artist Val Starr Shares Quarantine Inspired Music!Life!

By Jul 2, 2020

West Coast Blues artist VAL STARR.  Tune in to talk COVID life for music makers and hear a couple of COVID-quarantine inspired new songs that came out of the experience on this special edition of Midwest Beat!

 