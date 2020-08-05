REGGAE EXPRESS Joins Us In The Studio For Peace and Love!

Danielia Cotton calls into the studio to discuss how her music is relevent to today's climate and how listening to generations past can help us learn in the future. All this on today's special episode of Midwest Beat!
Join Tom Lounges as he chats to the guy who brought you the greats from the 80's classic "Dirty Dancing". Franke Previte joins us in the studio to discuss his old but NEW song "One World" and how it came to fruition on this very speical edition of Midwest Beat!
West Coast Blues artist VAL STARR. Tune in to talk COVID life for music makers and hear a couple of COVID-quarantine inspired new songs that came out of the experience on this special edition of Midwest Beat!